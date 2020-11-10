Pitcairn Co. Buys 152 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,087 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $640,435,000 after buying an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth about $504,079,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $460,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Edward Jones raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.39.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $179.36 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $375.60. The company has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.74.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

