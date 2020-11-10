Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 14.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Repligen by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Repligen by 48.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,843,000 after buying an additional 197,739 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 55,860.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 9,960.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total value of $6,721,018.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,678 shares in the company, valued at $41,300,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $191.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 15.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.64. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $209.38. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.61, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

