Pitcairn Co. Has $515,000 Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 296,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 153,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 15,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the period. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNX. KCG lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $105,975.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,505 in the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.