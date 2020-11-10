Pitcairn Co. Has $545,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $463,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 66.2% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.86.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,630 shares of company stock valued at $64,843,541 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $233.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.39.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

