Pitcairn Co. Has $558,000 Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth about $126,952,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,387,000 after acquiring an additional 235,933 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,159,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,926,000 after acquiring an additional 70,919 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 87.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,476,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 686,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 17.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,626,000 after acquiring an additional 130,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $510,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,996.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,425. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.