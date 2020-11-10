Pitcairn Co. Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $213.66. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.93.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

