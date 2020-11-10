Pitcairn Co. Has $726,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,661 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 408,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after acquiring an additional 155,699 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 39,232 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $121.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

In other news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $18,823,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $2,629,041.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,719 shares of company stock worth $56,331,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

