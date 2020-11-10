Pitcairn Co. Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,841,000 after buying an additional 1,617,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,345,000 after buying an additional 1,058,362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,467,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,649,000 after buying an additional 651,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $163.22 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

