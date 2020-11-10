Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) released its earnings results on Saturday. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.19. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

