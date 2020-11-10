Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pluralsight in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst H. Rudoff anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

PS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.44. Pluralsight has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Karenann K. Terrell sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $666,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $145,862.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,203 shares of company stock worth $1,440,002 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 39.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 13.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

