Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.80).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 99,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

