Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

PIF opened at C$14.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $223.03 million and a PE ratio of 10.81. Polaris Infrastructure Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.59 and a 1 year high of C$17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

About Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

