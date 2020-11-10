Polaris (NYSE:PII) Trading Down 8.7%

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) shares dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $89.12 and last traded at $89.19. Approximately 1,535,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 940,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.74.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.01 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.41.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 32.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 24.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 258.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter worth about $661,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

