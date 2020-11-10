Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Potbelly will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Revord sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $35,648.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,849.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $27,483.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,382 shares of company stock valued at $137,169. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 20,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

