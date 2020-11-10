PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target Increased to $8.50 by Analysts at Roth Capital

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $8.25 to $8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PWFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerFleet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on PowerFleet from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised PowerFleet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PowerFleet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of PWFL opened at $7.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the second quarter worth $6,204,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in PowerFleet by 84.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 804,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 368,370 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in PowerFleet in the second quarter worth about $712,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PowerFleet by 155.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PowerFleet by 554.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 70,852 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

