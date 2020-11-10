Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.72 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) in a research report issued on Friday, November 6th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.60.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Sunday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins raised Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$98.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$98.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.32. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a one year low of C$62.79 and a one year high of C$104.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

