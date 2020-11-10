Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$125.00 at TD Securities

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PBH. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$97.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$98.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of C$62.79 and a 12 month high of C$104.39.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

