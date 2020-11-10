Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given New $125.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.60.

OTCMKTS:PRBZF opened at $76.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82. Premium Brands has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $79.34.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

