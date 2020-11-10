Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.19. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,586.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 29.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 217.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 11.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 32.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

