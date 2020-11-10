Priority Technology (PRTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Priority Technology to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. On average, analysts expect Priority Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PRTH opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.68 million and a PE ratio of -6.56. Priority Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

In other news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,791.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Passilla bought 17,738 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $44,167.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,224.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 39,458 shares of company stock valued at $98,011 and sold 79,999 shares valued at $210,663. 88.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

