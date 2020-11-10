Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. CX Institutional increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $103,664.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,238 shares of company stock worth $231,141. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

