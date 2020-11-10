PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Shares Down 7.9%

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)’s share price was down 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.55 and last traded at $40.64. Approximately 4,755,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,807,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.11.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. 140166 raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 172.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 77.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 122.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

