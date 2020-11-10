Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Acquires 6,080 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.0% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $19,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $269.97 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

