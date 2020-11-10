Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 2,929 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $73.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

