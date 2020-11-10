Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Invests $217,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 666 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,155,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $4,300,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $6,420,553.73. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,212,499.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $360.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $377.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

