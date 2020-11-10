Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 1,200 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its position in State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 3.7% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in State Street by 3.3% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in State Street by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 30.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.31.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

