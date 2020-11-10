Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Andersons, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Andersons in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Andersons’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $19.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $658.35 million, a P/E ratio of -285.00 and a beta of 0.76. The Andersons has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $25.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Andersons in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after buying an additional 162,429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

