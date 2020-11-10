Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Trisura Group Ltd Issued By Cormark (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU) – Cormark decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$114.00 price target on Trisura Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trisura Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$104.57.

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$89.02 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$34.00 and a 52-week high of C$96.77. The stock has a market cap of $914.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$86.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$70.89.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

