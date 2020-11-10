Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Issued By Truist Securiti

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.03). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $155.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $179.97. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.08.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

