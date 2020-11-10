Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) Increased by Analyst (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) in a report released on Friday, November 6th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARX. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.79.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$6.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$2.42 and a 52-week high of C$8.39.

The firm also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -25.34%.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

