Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

NYSE:EMR opened at $76.29 on Monday. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 58,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 390.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.80%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.