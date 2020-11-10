Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Cut by Truist Securiti

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KAR. Stephens raised KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $18.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

