Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Solar Capital Ltd. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Solar Capital in a report issued on Sunday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Solar Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.59.

Shares of SLRC opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $728.14 million, a PE ratio of -71.79 and a beta of 1.29. Solar Capital has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the third quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 13.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Solar Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Solar Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

