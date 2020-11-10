Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $29.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

