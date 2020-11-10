Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Tivity Health, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tivity Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of TVTY opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $700.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 154.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 57.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 359.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

