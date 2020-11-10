Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Trimble Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) – KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trimble in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trimble’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $57.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. Trimble has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,765.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,972 shares of company stock worth $3,022,992. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

