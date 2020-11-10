Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. William Blair also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $111.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $135,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 91.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 556,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,080,000 after buying an additional 265,500 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,922,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 307,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after acquiring an additional 174,119 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,146,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,557,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.