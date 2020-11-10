Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for ANGI Homeservices Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report issued on Sunday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ANGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.50 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 999.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 105,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $1,538,997.15. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $110,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 338,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,052.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,498,333 shares of company stock valued at $21,350,822. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 792,315 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. 19.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.