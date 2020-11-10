Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Roku, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Roku in a report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROKU has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Roku from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Shares of ROKU opened at $221.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $255.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Roku by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after purchasing an additional 741,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Roku by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,351,000 after purchasing an additional 76,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $17,016,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,317 shares of company stock valued at $53,748,713. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.