Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Increased by Analyst

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Albemarle in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $116.73 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $120.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,165,000 after buying an additional 629,677 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,482,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Albemarle by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 938,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after acquiring an additional 155,354 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Albemarle by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 151,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Albemarle by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 497,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

