Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a report released on Friday, November 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on XEC. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

