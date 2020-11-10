Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Apache Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Apache in a research note issued on Thursday, November 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.16 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apache from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.76.

NYSE APA opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. Apache has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apache by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,392 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apache by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Apache by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,206,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,782,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apache by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,543,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apache by 10.1% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,902,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after buying an additional 175,071 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

