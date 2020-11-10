Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Ormat Technologies, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Ormat Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the energy company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $79.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.47 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

In other news, EVP Zvi Krieger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.77 per share, for a total transaction of $167,310.00. Also, EVP Ofer Benyosef acquired 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $29,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,638. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,259 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 33.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 261,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 66,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 296.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

