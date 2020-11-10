Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.79.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

