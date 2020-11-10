Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. Raised by Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.40 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.71.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in New Gold by 2,169.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,516,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,230 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in New Gold by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 11,038,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,200 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,192,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in New Gold by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in New Gold by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,018,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 734,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.