Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Lifted by Analyst

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $13.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in PDC Energy by 59.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

