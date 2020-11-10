Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redwood Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $18.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 42.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1,053.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

