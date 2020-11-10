Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Lowered by Piper Sandler

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Macerich in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered The Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The Macerich has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $26.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Macerich in the first quarter worth $480,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Macerich by 318.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Macerich by 11,342.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 242,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Macerich by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,375,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,437 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

