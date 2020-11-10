Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Holdings Lowered by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 171.2% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $149.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $154.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $342,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,234.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $598,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,592,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,043. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

