Qredit (XQR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,652.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. Qredit has a market capitalization of $218,856.53 and approximately $3,652.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. In the last week, Qredit has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

